ASHLAND A motion filed Thursday in United States District Court could result in a new trial for a man previously convicted of possessing thousands of images of child sexual abuse materials.
Following a three-day trial, Adam F. Childers, 70, of Ashland, was convicted on multiple counts of viewing and collecting a large amount of child pornography on Jan. 13.
After an hour of deliberations, the jury returned with a unanimous guilty verdict.
However, one juror’s alleged decision to withhold information could result in a new trial and possible verdict for Childers, according to a new trial motion.
Per court records, defense counsel Sebastian M. Joy alleges jury misconduct due to an undisclosed bias of a juror.
During jury selection the court aimed to identify any possible prejudices that could influence a juror’s verdict, especially in a case regarding sensitive evidence involving children.
One of the questions pertaining to the new motion came from U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning, who asked the panel “Have you or an immediate family member ... ever been accused of a crime?”
According to court documents, some jurors answered yes to the question and were later struck from serving. The defense alleges a member of the panel later selected to serve as a jury member did not tell the court about a family member’s conviction.
Not only did the juror dodge the judge’s question, but when Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Melton asked the same slightly reworded question, the juror remained silent for a second time.
Following the trial and guilty verdict, the defense discovered the serving juror in question not only knew a family member who had been convicted of a crime against a child, but it was the juror’s own child who had previously been convicted of human trafficking of a minor and unlawful transaction with a minor, according to court documentation.
Joy argues in the new trial motion the juror’s “deception,” should be considered jury misconduct, therefore entitling Childers to a new trial without biases, meaning his current guilty verdict will be set aside.
“If a juror is dishonest during an integral part of jury selection, then it compromises the entire trial,” Joy wrote.
Joy also petitioned the court for an evidentiary hearing, which is required to prove evidence of juror dishonesty.