GRAYSON A site in Carter County is part of the newly formed waterfall trail.
The Kentucky Wildlands, a destination spanning Southern and Eastern Kentucky filled with natural beauty, launched the trail, which includes Lick Falls at Grayson Lake.
Rated moderately strenuous, the three-mile looped Lick Falls Overlook Trail follows the cliff line near the lake, offering beautiful views of Grayson Lake below on the way to the falls. Paddlers can access Lick Falls via the lake.
The trail was launched in time for the summer season, and for International Waterfall Day on June 16.
The trail is a guide to 17 of the most accessible waterfalls in the region, from the tallest waterfall in Kentucky to the “Niagara of the South.”
While Kentucky is traditionally known for its Bourbon Trail, the Kentucky Wildlands Waterfall Trail highlights a part of the state that offers something different.
The trail not only provides logistical information like length, difficulty and how to access each trail, it also highlights waterfalls with special features, including the tallest waterfall, an ADA-accessible waterfall and family-friendly falls and trails.
The Kentucky Wildlands, launched in 2020 to develop a sustainable tourism-based economy and create connectivity across the region, designed its waterfall trail to help people access the natural wonders of the area. With more than 14,000 square miles and 800-plus waterfalls in this part of Kentucky alone, the trail makes it easy for people to explore the ancient forests, mountains and unspoiled areas.
“We are incredibly excited to debut this trail so that those unfamiliar with the area can better understand and navigate the diverse beauty of the Wildlands,” Tammie Nazario, director of The Kentucky Wildlands, said. “We want to encourage people to discover the natural wonders here, which include an abundance of beautiful waterfalls, and we hope this easy-to-follow guide inspires them to plan a trip to experience some of the many we have to offer.”
For more information, visit explorekywildlands.com.