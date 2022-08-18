CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston is welcoming proactive tech improvements to make records readily accessible to Boyd Countians.
Johnston has sourced the company Courthouse Computer Systems to bring one-of-a-kind technology to Boyd County that saves taxpayers time, money and peace of mind.
Charlie Roederer, President of Courthouse Computer Systems out of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, introduced record managing software to Boyd County that can't be found in any other county in Kentucky.
Although Roederer currently resides in North Carolina, he was raised in Kentucky and says it's important for outsiders to build up Appalachia technologically.
Courthouse Computer Systems' parent office can be found in Research Triangle Park, a global tech center and innovation hub in North Carolina.
Roederer is launching a start-up satellite office, or branch, on Winchester Avenue providing tech jobs that are rare to find in eastern Kentucky.
Many people seeking tech-based careers often have to go as far as Lexington or Louisville for employment but Roederer says job opportunities can now stay here in Ashland. Software developers, support technicians and tech engineer positions could remain local at the new satellite office instead of being outsourced to other counties.
This new software will allow Boyd Countians to apply for marriage licenses, mortgages and check for or pay delinquent taxes all online.
The software also backs up all of Boyd County's property deeds to protect it from natural disasters or outside attacks.
Boyd Countians can now have immediate, real-time access to the most recent records as well as historic ones — aiding in mortgage related processes or even genealogy research.
As of this publication, Johnston and his team have already successfully backed up records as far back as the 1960s but are continuously working to back up deeds dating back centuries.
The ability to submit records electronically allows locals to dodge the hassle of shipping records through third parties and will save Boyd Countians money and time while also saving clerks from the tedious labor of having to manually transcribe information.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said Knott County lost clerk records during the historic flooding that swept through the region just weeks ago. This backup software will keep county records protected from disasters such as fires, tornadoes or flooding.
"There's three backups now," Johnston said, elaborating that if something were to happen to the records room, there's a proactive plan in place to ensure documents are protected and restorable.
In 2017 Cabell County came under a ransomware attack where county records were seized and held for ransom from outside entities.
If Boyd County were to come under an online attack, no ransom would be paid because records will be available for backup almost immediately.
Even with brand new computer software and training for clerk employees on how to use the new system, taxpayers will save about $2,000 in monthly taxes with the new system.
Before Courthouse Computer Systems software was implemented, Boyd County taxpayers were paying nearly $70,000 a year for the previous software. The previous company also took 100% of the profit.
Courthouse Computer Systems has agreed to split taxpayer revenue 50/50 with Boyd County allowing money to be dispersed back to the county.
"We are doing what we can to make things user-friendly," Johnston said. Instead of having to physically come to the clerk's office to view deeds, obtain copies and complete forms for various things, they can now be completed with a click of a button.
"We have a variety of initiatives that highlight how modern-day technology has made its way to Boyd County," Roederer said.
Sheriff Woods is eager to see how the new system makes tax collection easier for his office as well.
"We are always looking for ways to make it convenient for people to pay their taxes," Woods said.
"I even pay my bills online now," Woods said, reiterating how simple technology has made mundane tasks easy to remember and user-friendly.
Woods also believes that transferring delinquent taxes from his office to the clerk's office will be a much smoother transition.
