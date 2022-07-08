ASHLAND On June 29, the firefighters at the Ashland Fire Department installed a new SONAR system on their search and rescue boat.
The new system, made possible through a grant from Marathon, was heads and tails above the old system — according to Capt. Matt Williams, it could show real-time movement on the bottoms.
“It’s hard to explain, but basically our old system would take pictures of the bottom and send them back as we moved. So anything you saw was basically 16 to 18 feet behind you,” he said. “This system could let you anchor and see things on the bottom in right here.”
For fishermen out there, it’s basically a fish finder. A real nice, professional grade fish finder.
The difference between the new system and the old system is essentially the difference between going into Walmart to find box screws or getting placed in the right aisle.
As Summer Motion festivities were being set up for the Fourth of July weekend, the AFD decided to take its dive team to make sure the new system was “dialed in,” according to Williams.
Boy was it dialed in.
AFD found a car in the water — a late model black-in-color sedan.
Back in Chief Greg Ray’s day, the only way you’d even find a car in the water was to have witness reports of where it went in. Then they’d get on a boat and drag the bottom, hoping to snare into it.
“You’d catch all sorts of debris,” Ray said. “And there was a lot of room for error.”
Even the previous system was fairly antiquated — once a picture was captured, the dive team would have to guesstimate where it was.
Williams said they’d jump in tethered off and pretty much feel their way around, tugging on the rope for slack was they conducted sweeps. With the depths of the mighty Ohio being pitch black, there was plenty room for error.
And also, Williams noted, a lot more room for danger.
“The longer they’re under water, the more chance something can happen,” he said. “It’s like rushing into a burning building — you don’t want to stay in that environment any longer than you absolutely have to.”
Assistant Fire Chief Steve Alley said keeping an eye on the diver moving in real time also allows for the team to keep track and pull a diver in trouble sooner.
Under the old method, they’d have to basically wait on erratic tugs on the rope.
What could have taken hours to find a car only took a diver 15-20 minutes to confirm the location of the vehicle ‚— once it was verified there was in fact a car on the bottom, they called McGuire’s Towing to pull it out.
“Our diver actually went down and tied it off on the axle to pull it out,” he said.
Ray said the vehicle was last tagged up in 2018, which means the car could’ve been down there for as long as four years. Thankfully, no bodies were found inside the car — the Ashland Police Department is currently investigating who owned the car, Ray said.
Williams said the tech is a game-changer — in the case of a person swept away in a flood, the system could potentially find their body quicker, or eliminate potential areas from fruitless searches.
“It’ll never replace diving and verifying, but it can provide us a picture to confirm what we’re running into down there,” he said.
And here’s the beauty of the system — it mostly packs up into one hard-plastic case, meaning it can be quickly installed on any-sized vessel for the AFD.
Ray said as technologies become cheaper, his department will be working hard to get their hands on them for future use.
“Let’s face it, we have budget constraints,” he said. “But we will always try to look for grant money to find technology like this we can use in the field to let us do a better job.”