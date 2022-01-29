State funding could help Boyd County build a new technical education center.
A video that was primarily created to show the legislature the benefits and needs of the school district’s career center was posted on Facebook this week, as lawmakers consider the state budget.
The state budget includes funding for districts with local area vocational education centers for renovation projects. Funds were granted to nine districts across the state last fall in amounts up to $10 million. Lawrence County received $9.82 million.
Those who applied and did not receive funding in the fall are likely to receive funding through the state budget.
The bill passed the House and now awaits approval from the Senate. Boyd County is slated to receive $10 million pending the Senate’s actions. The district’s number one priority on its district facilities plan is a new career and technical education center located on the same property as the high school.
The funding is a part of what Carter County is waiting on as it considers consolidation and a single campus. Carter County is also slated to receive $10 million upon pending passage through the Senate. Lewis County is slated to receive $10 million as well. Twenty-three school districts are listed to receive some amount of funding.
The video was posted on the Facebook Page “Boyd County Career & Technical Center” and features students and faculty as they explain they positives of the education and the needs to continue.
“Our students are already enthusiastic about being in this building, being in these classes and in these programs, working with their hands and solving problems,” said Patrick McKnight, automotive technician instructor, in the video. “I think if we had a new building that pride would be even greater.”
Students Shaileigh Stewart and Braidon Corey said in the video they both bus back and forth between the technical center and the main high school so they can take welding courses, get to lunch and then go back for more technical education courses.
Corey as well as McKnight and others in the video explain classes get cut shorter for transportation reasons.
The Boyd County Career and Technical Education Center (BCCTEC), affectionately known as East Campus, was built in 1974. It houses nine programs with 15 different pathways, according to the center’s Facebook page.
Heating and air issues, leaks in the roof and more are problems the building has. The building could be renovated, and would solve many problems but scheduling and transportation problems would remain, which is why the district is hopeful to build new, explained BCCTEC Director Courtney Bartley.
The building sits about a mile away from the main high school, which was built in 2012.
Counselor Shelly Lemaster said when she was in school at the former high school, students could walk across the parking lot and road to the vocational school. The students were eventually required to ride a bus, but the distance was significantly shorter and didn’t cut into class time nearly as much.
The previous high school, which now serves as the early learning center, split the campus by a parking lot and Midland Trail Road. Now, multiple red lights and a four lane interstate sit between the students and technical education.
“Buses can’t turn right on red,” added Bartley. “When you start adding it up, it takes a lot more time out of their class time now.”
The extra distance has caused more transportation time and less class time for students seeking technical education opportunities. Students can loose 10 minutes on each end of their class, which makes a single period class have about 35 minutes of instruction where typical classes are closer to an hour.
The technical center also stops offering classes earlier in the day because the busses and drivers have to leave to run elementary routes and take those students home for the day.
Bartley said the career and technical center operates through six class periods, while the high school has seven.
“We do have a few teachers who go to main campus and teach, they’re just not with the equipment we have here,” said Bartley.
It creates problems when scheduling. To compensate for the lost time in travel, the center blocks classes, so two class periods are spent in a class at at time.
“It knocks a lot of kids out of coming here, they’re involved in other programs,” said Bartley. “It knocks a lot of kids that might be very successful in CTE, or even just want to learn it as a life skill.”
If a student is in band or wants to take an AP class that is scheduled for a single class time, the blocked class can overlap and take away a student’s opportunity for career technical education.
Building a new career and technical center beside the main campus will give more opportunities to more students. Students will be more capable to schedule AP, music and career tech classes without having to choose between them so often.
The biggest benefit of a new center on the main campus is not only updating a building in need of repair, but making the technical education offerings already available to students more accessible to all who attend Boyd County allowing more students to reap the benefits.
Lemaster said current employment data shows a shortage of skilled labor in the country.
“Our students not having the access and opportunity to these classes is really denying them the opportunity to get into these high demand, high-paying jobs that we know are going to be available in the future,” said Lemaster. “We just want to make sure that all kids have the opportunity to seek those things out if they are interested in them.”
East Campus has many offerings for those wishing to go straight into the workforce or those who wish to go to college. The technical center offers certifications that will allow a student to start making a living wage right out of high school. It also offers programs that allows students to get a jump start on programs that will require furthering their education. It also saves the students money because exams for certifications and dual-credit classes are available at no cost to them.
Bartley said they hope to update all current programs in a new building as well as add more.
“If the state gives us this funding, and we’re able to build, we would look very closely at what jobs are available, what’s in the highest demand, and then decide which programs to add,” she said.
Superintendent Bill Boblett said the hope is for a career technical education center that sits on the same property as the high school. Depending on the total from the state and the district’s bonding potential, a renovation might occur instead, but the goal and hope is for brand new.
Boblett said the district already owns plenty of land where the high school sits to construct a new technical center. The land would need to be cleared, but there wouldn’t be a need to purchase property.
The video from the center can be viewed on Facebook on the Boyd County Career & Technical Education Center page.