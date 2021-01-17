EastPark Industrial Center will receive a $4.3 million investment for a new 65,000 square-foot building, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office revealed on Friday.
McConnell, Rep. Hal Rogers (5th District) and Rep. Thomas Massie (4th District) announced the Northeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Authority received a $2 million competitive federal grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to construct a 65,000-square-foot building at EastPark. The structure is expected, according to McConnell’s office, to support the creation of 150 jobs.
Local sources will supply $2,327,000 for the project, too, at the build-ready site.
“The major investment will build upon EastPark’s track record of success and job growth,” McConnell said. “I was proud to work with local leaders to bring new opportunity to the Ashland community. With Congressmen Rogers and Massie, I’m helping promote this region’s workers and the development of its future.”
EastPark received a $1.5 million grant through Kentucky’s Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot Program in December. Beshear announced the grant during Ashland Alliance’s annual meeting.
“We have the best workforce in the country and this location will allow the next business to have a prime operating location just off I-64 in Northeast Kentucky,” Rogers said.