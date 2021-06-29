Sports cards — and the athletes who grace their cardboard (or silk and plastic) surface in all their matte or shiny glory — have been part of the nation’s interactive love of sports for generations. The love of sports and the uniquely portable memorabilia spread from America to other countries, perhaps earlier than one might think.
Sports cards were available in sets by 1898 in Japan, 1909 in Cuba, and 1912 in Canada, just to name a few. They are a collectible universe in their own right, from the bubble gum-accompanied packs which made their way onto the spokes of bicycles to the carefully preserved rare cards, encased in a durable plastic or glass container to protect them (and their increasing value) from the ravages of time and environment. Babe Ruth would, no doubt, be flattered to see his face bolted between two layers of plexiglass.
Local business owner Jarrod Greer said he rediscovered his interest in sports cards in the early part of 2021. Greer, who with his wife Jaime, owns The Inner Geek stores in Ashland and Huntington. The Greers also conduct the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention each year in Lexington, and this year launched the first annual Huntington Comic and Toy Convention at Mountain Health Arena. In February of this year, the Greers opened a sports card store, Pack Busters, in Pullman Square near their Huntington Inner Geek Store. The interest in the sports card market, he said, generated a lot of possibilities for the future.
“We were talking about the interest and the passion people have for sports and other collectible cards,” Greer said of himself, his wife and their team. “And we thought that since we already knew how to put on a convention in Lexington, why not put on a sports card convention there?”
Greer said the original idea was to build the new convention around the comic con model, wrapped in sports cards and wearable memorabilia.
“That sounded like a great idea — and I still believe it is a great idea — but I have learned since then that doing it that way wasn’t as easy as I believed it would be,” he said.
Greer, whose cardinal philosophy in business is to give his customers and convention patrons what they are looking for and ensure that they have the best possible experience, said he had to push himself way out of his comfort zone. It was a challenging and learning experience for which he is grateful because he said the end result is a convention that he is certain sports and sports card fans will be glad they attended.
“The sports industry doesn’t work exactly the same way as the celebrity booking industry does,” Greer said. “It’s an entirely different group of people, but once you learn how to reach out to them, they are all super nice people that are good to work with.
“It has been a new experience, and somewhat like learning a new business,” Greer said. “But ultimately I believe that it is going to be really successful.”
Greer said that it wasn’t “a piece of cake” by any stretch of the imagination, but the result will be just as sweet. He has a hard-working, dedicated team backing him, and all of the public response has been one of excitement for the new convention. And Greer said that he is excited himself for the July convention.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Greer said. “I have a great guest list, and I even got to book one of my childhood heroes, Darryl Strawberry, for the convention. I think we are all going to have a fantastic time.”
The new sports card convention, called the Kentucky Card Collector Convention, will be July 10 and 11 at the convention center in Lexington. It will be a smaller-scale show than Greer’s LCTC, and will be focused on Sports Cards, Magic the Gathering, Pokemon, Non-Sports Cards, Sneakers, Sports Apparel and “lots of other goodies.”
Some of the featured guests are professional athletes, including Strawberry and Ickey Woods, Pokemon/YuGiOh Voice Actor Eric Stuart, American Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff, and several wrestlers including AEWs Darby Allin and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.
Visit kycardcon.com or the convention Facebook Page at Kentucky Card Collector Con for more information.