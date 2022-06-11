HUNTINGTON The band Corduroy Brown will release its latest song, ?”Summer Song,” on July 1.
“The song talks about being alive, and kind of wondering if your hopes and dreams are pushing you through the tough times, or just the medicine,” Alan Brown, lead singer of the band, said. “The song at face value, is something to kick back and relax with, but there’s more to it.”
“Summer Song” will debut at Ninth Street Live, a music event in Huntington which occurs every Friday on Ninth Street, and is part of a five-song EP called “Starter Pack.”
“I’m looking forward to people jamming this with their friends outside or just driving around and having a good time,” Brown said.
Corduroy Brown will appear with Joslyn and The Sweet Compression at the July 1 event.