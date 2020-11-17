CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court is trading in a Super Nintendo for a PlayStation 2 in terms of accounting software, according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
The fiscal court unanimously approved awarding a bid to Tyler Technologies to Tuesday for an update to the accounting software used by the county’s accounting department. The current software does not allow accountants to work from home, according to Chaney.
“In a COVID world, that’s a must,” Chaney said. “The accounting software is a huge step forward in managing this county.”
County Treasurer Patty Ball said the local government had several companies place bids, but were able to whittle it down to two. While the final two both offered good service and pricing, Ball said Tyler Technologies’ experience in government finances gave it the edge.
Another big draw for the new accounting software is the “open analytics,” according to Chaney.
“This is great for our transparency, because the public will able to view certain portions of the analytics, especially around the year’s end,” Chaney said.
The new software will allow for the computing of occupational, net profit and transit taxes, as well as alcohol fees, Chaney said.
Although Chaney initially quoted the price tag of the software at $58,500 for a one-time fee and $30,500 for an annual fee, he later said in an interview with The Daily Independent that he had messed up the numbers and will amend that at the Dec. 8 meeting.
The one-time fee, according to Chaney, is $93,000, but the annual fee will be $13,780. Since the software will allow accounting department employees to work from home, Chaney said the county qualifies to be reimbursed under the federal CARES Act to be reimbursed on the $93 grand.
On the hardware side of things, the fiscal court unanimously approved a $60,000 five-year lease with John Deere for skid-steerer to be used at parks — Chaney specifically mentioned how beneficial it will be at Armco Park. Chaney said the lease will cost the county $1,000 per month and when the five years is up, the county will own it outright.
If the county comes up short, Chaney said it can return it to John Deere earlier and get no charges or fees tacked on.
“Equipment has been overlooked and we've had to either borrow or rent,” Chaney said. “We just couldn’t turn down this deal.”
Some other business taken up the court:
• The fiscal court appointed Mary Bays to the Cannonsburg Water District board to fill the remainder of Kevin Johnston’s term. Johnston was elected as the Boyd County Clerk this year and was sworn in to start the job immediately, due to the vacancy left by Debbie Jones. The fiscal court also reappointed Sam Hampton and Mark Kazee to the water board.
• Appointed to members to the Boyd County Extension Office.
• Fielded a question from the public regarding Boyd County getting a Cracker Barrel. Chaney said when he was first elected, getting a Cracker Barrel to Boyd County was at the top of his agenda. He said he will follow back up on the proposition and believes one would do very well out by the Flying J in Cannonsburg, due to the proximity to the interstate.
