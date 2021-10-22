Leaders and higher education officials gathered Wednesday at Simmons College of Kentucky as Gov. Andy Beshear announced new roadside signs to recognize Kentucky’s two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Contractors have begun work to install five signs on two Kentucky interstates and a Jefferson County roadway.
“Louisville and Frankfort are home to the state’s only HBCUs, and these signs will elevate awareness to Kentuckians and travelers alike of the historic significance these higher learning institutions have played in Kentucky’s history,” Gov. Beshear said. “These institutions, their missions and the people they serve are vital parts of Team Kentucky and crucially important as we build a better Kentucky for every family.”
“We’re proud to display the names of these long-standing institutions on state signs to help visitors easily locate these campuses while giving a nod to one of the many reasons they are notable in Kentucky,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
Three “Historic Simmons College” signs honoring Simmons College of Kentucky were installed facing both directions of Interstate Highway 65 near Exit 135 in Jefferson County. A third sign was installed on St. Catherine Street before Seventh Street (Kentucky Highway 1931). This is the first appearance of interstate signage recognizing the college.
Two “Kentucky State University” signs were installed Friday, facing both directions of Interstate Highway 64 near Exits 53B and Exit 58, respectively. While KSU directional signage has been present on I-64, the new signage will identify the institution as a HBCU. Each sign is 19 feet tall and weighs 907 pounds, according to a press release.