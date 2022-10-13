FLEMINGSBURG Years of Farming will start its new season of bluegrass shows at 2 p.m. Oct. 16 with performances by Wildfire and West Liberty Mountain Boys at Double S Entertainment.
Wildfire was formed in 2000 and quickly became one of the most talked-about groups in the bluegrass music industry. With chart topping recordings and fan favorite songs such as “The Lord Knows I’m Drinking” ... “Bartender’s Blues” ... “I Wouldn’t Mind The Shackles” and “Daddy Loved Trains.” Also with the new release of “Quite County Town,” Wildfire has become a mainstay on radio and the festival circuit. Led by founding members Robert Hale and Curt Chapman, they are surrounded by stellar musicians: Johnny Lewis, Scott Napier, and Matt DeSpain.
West Liberty Mountain Boys was started in 2014 at a weekend camp out at a grandparent’s house. It evolved into a bluegrass band that has traveled many places to play in Kentucky and beyond. Band members are Johnathan Keeton, Matt Bailey, Byron Holbrook and newest member Ryan Gillum and are based in West Liberty. They play bluegrass with their own style, including original material, and are working on a recording project that will be out next year.
The venue is at 150 Foster St.
Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $20. Children 12 and younger accompanied by an adult are admitted free.
Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by our sponsors, including two tickets to the Nov. 6 show featuring Don Rigsby and Caleb Daugherty.
For more information or updates, visit yearsoffarming.com or call Paula Hinton at (606)748-0798 or email her at paulahinton2000@yahoo.com.