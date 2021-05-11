RUSSELL The new Russell Police Chief said he is “excited and ready to get to work.”
Chief Kenny Huddleston has been with the department for 20 years, after starting his law enforcement career at the Bellefonte PD in 1999. Huddleston was a Sergeant when Chief Ned Crisp retired from the job.
“I figured I’d apply for it and see what happened,” Huddleston said. “I think it (being chief) was always at the back of mind when I got into law enforcement, but it wasn’t why I was in it. I like doing the job, so when the opportunity came up I figured I’d try.”
Huddleston beat out four other applicants to become the city’s top cop.
When asked how it feels to be the chief, Huddleston jokingly replied, “ask me next month.”
“I’m just kidding,” he said. “I’m excited to get ready to get to work and see what we can do as a department.”
Huddleston said he couldn’t ask for a better group of men to lead, stating “they all get along really well and work as a team.”
“I think one thing we want to do moving forward is getting the department more active in the community and out there making contacts,” he said. “They do a great job already with that, but I think we need to do more trainings with other departments surrounding the city.”
With Flatwoods, Worthington, Bellefonte and Raceland all stone’s throws away from Russell, Huddleston said he wants to see about more coordination with the departments to see how they can all better serve the community.
Huddleston will now be helming one of the larger departments in that cluster of towns — FBI statistics show the department has 13 sworn officers, the same as Flatwoods. Worthington and Bellefonte showed four officers, while Raceland showed seven among those stats.
For perspective, Ashland has around 50 sworn officers.
With such a small department, Huddleston won’t always be an administrator — when called Tuesday after the promotion, he said he was out working the road due to an officer calling off sick.
