ASHLAND A new radio station is available to the Ashland area, but don’t look for it on your radio dial; it’s an internet-based station.
The station, X Rock Radio, began live-streaming in Ashland on Sept. 21 as a full-service internet-based radio station after 16 years of streaming from Florida as Real Radio Daytona.
Tim Granger and his wife operate the station from their home in Ashland, moving here in September from Florida, where the station began in 2004.
“At that time, we never heard of internet radio. So, not knowing the stats on that, we think we may have been one of the first in Florida at that time,” he said. “Over the years, we grew and developed our brand and, as the PR (press release) says, we began getting noticed and we began getting media credentials, such as Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Daytona International Speedway, and of course, NASA.
"That was a huge honor for us," Granger continued. "We underwent a federal background check to be allowed credentials. The experience of witnessing a space shuttle launch from 3 1/2 miles from the launch pad is extremely awesome!"
Granger said he’s the host of the morning show, which is 100% local. Of course, classic rock is featured, along with Granger’s jokes and commentary.
There are other featured shows, including Floydian Slip, which offers an hour of Pink Floyd hosted by Craig Bailey on Saturdays and Sundays.
"The rest of the programming originates here and we include local events and local weather updates throughout the day," he said.
The demographics of the age group likely to listen classic rock includes those ages 35 to 60, fairly split between men and women, but Granger said it’s "super safe for the entire family."
The Grangers moved to Ashland after a visit.
"We just fell in love with the charm of Ashland," Granger, who works full-time as an EMT in the emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center, said, adding the radio station is "really a labor of love, to say the least."
He said he hopes local listeners will enjoy the programming.
"(Being in Ashland) has been an awesome experience so far," he said. "We are hoping we can provide the area something they can turn to, since most if not all have mobile devices. We’re just a couple of clicks away from our station and we certainly hope folks enjoy us."
(606) 326-2661 |
Where to find it
Listen Live Links:
https://www.radio.net/s/thexrock
http://player.live365.com/a53719
https://tunein.com/radio/X-Rock-Radio-s281096/
Website: www.thexrock.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XRockRadioKY
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioWv
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCM_zFD2vkkzk5MPGESjIWIg