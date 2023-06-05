ASHLAND It’s an odd statistic: The U.S. Department of Agriculture finds 30 to 40% of food in the country goes to waste each year, while one in nine Americans struggle with hunger.
In this part of the country, Andrea Stratman, executive director of River Cities Harvest Food Bank, is striving to change those numbers.
“When food goes to waste, it not only impacts those who are food insecure, but it also has negative environmental impacts,” Stratman, who took took over the job in March, said. “Our agency and partnering agencies help to ensure that surplus food that might otherwise go to waste is distributed to those in need.”
Brittnany Hoback was director prior to Stratman. During her stint, she obtained a new truck for food delivery and took record-keeping digital. RCH reached her goal of hitting 1 million pounds of rescued food in 2020.
“Andrea is motivated and compassionate and I was very adamant that they find someone for that job that was familiar with working with our clientele in and around the a neighborhood because the people is who we serve. Their needs are our mission and I wanted someone who was familiar with working in that field,” Hoback said. “She is gonna do great. I am 100% sure of that.”
A Louisa native who has lived in Ashland for eight years, Stratman was previously project administrator at The Neighborhood. That’s where she learned the importance of nonprofit work.
“I believe we can make a positive impact and make a difference in our communities,” she said. “Working with River Cities Harvest, or any nonprofit, is an excellent way to give back, make a difference in where we live, and help those who are in need.”
River Cities Harvest, a food redistribution center, partners with grocery stores, restaurants, local farmers, private donors and food manufacturers to get food to the hungry in Boyd, Greenup and Lawrence counties in Kentucky and Lawrence County in Ohio. It’s also affiliated with Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington and Feeding America and is expected to work with God’s Pantry.
“We will be partnering with God’s Pantry in a new project deemed ‘Boundless Collaboration,’” she said. “This project will break through barriers that have made it difficult to get food to those in need, usually those in rural areas with limited or no transportation to travel to their food pantries.”
Stratman said River Cities Harvest received 489,724 pounds of food last year, redistributing 482,978 pounds.
She said she has goals for the organization.
“We are continually growing and looking for ways to increase our food intake so we can distribute it to our agencies,” she said.
She also noted she has a record for food collection in mind, too.
“Our highest intake of pounds was in 2020, with a record of 1,052,952 pounds donated,” she said. “I would love nothing more than to break that record.”