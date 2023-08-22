RUSSELL A Russell Independent Schools DARE Officer rolled into the high school parking lot in style last week.
The Russell Police Department purchased a shiny new ride for Bart Mills — a $50,000 2015 Corvette.
Chief Kenny Huddleston said regulatory fees that the City of Russell accumulated from alcohol sales allowed the police department to purchase the bright blue sports car.
“It was not paid for by the Russell school system, and it was not paid by taxpayers in the city of Russell,” Huddleston said adamantly, squashing social media rumors.
The chief said there are specific requirements regarding usage of those funds.
“There’s a guideline,” he said. “If I could take this money to buy all the Russell kids free lunches and school supplies, I would. I’d do it in a heartbeat, but I can’t.”
Huddleston said he wishes the law was changed to allow the department to explore a variety options, but that’s not the case. He said the purchase must be alcohol-related, so they decided to apply it to the DARE (drug abuse resistance education) program at Russell.
Russell has two DARE officers — Mills (Russell) and Bryan Tackett (Flatwoods).
Huddleston said he and Mills decided to think outside the box.
“We thought, let’s get something that will catch the eye of the kids,” Huddleston said. “We were looking at Challengers, Camaros … and (Mills) said, ‘what about a Corvette?’ I said, ‘Well, find me one and I’ll take a look at it.’”
Russell Police purchased it from Don Hall Chevrolet.
The department used funds from the same pot for lights and graphics.
“Kids notice this stuff, and it gets people talking about the DARE program,” said the chief. “We care about our kids, and we want them to stay off of drugs and alcohol. This is a program we feel strongly about.”
Huddleston said Mills will be able to drive the Corvette when he’s teaching in the DARE program and use it for DUI checkpoints.
“It’s not an everyday cruiser we use,” he said.
“He’ll have it at the school when we start the DARE program,” he added. That will be sometime in mid-September, he said.
Huddleston hopes it excites the students and prompts them to ask questions about being a prospective police officer.
“We need good, young police officers anymore,” Huddleston said. “Maybe it’ll get the kids noticing, and say, hey, maybe I want to be a police officer. … It gets the kids interacting with police officers.”
