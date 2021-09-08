ASHLAND A restaurant called The Refinery will open Nov. 1 at Camp Landing in the spot where Callihan's American Pub and Grill had been located.
Jennifer Mackey of 3J Group said the eatery will be decorated with memorabilia donated by Ashland Oil. Upstairs will be The Prohibition Bar and downstairs will be "more like an Irish pub."
Mackey said owners have been working on the restaurant for a couple of months and have done some remodeling.
"It will have a different menu and personality, but all our restaurants are family-run and owned and operated," she said.
She said she expects the restaurant will have a prominent status in the community.
“It’s a tribute to the local community that we’re going off of the refinery theme,” she said. “I think it's going to be a pretty nice homage.”
The restaurant will be open seven days a week; hours have not been determined.