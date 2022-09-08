ASHLAND A new real estate concept has hit the area in the form of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central.
The office, which opened with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 2, is the seventh owned by Josh McGrath, a broker who has offices in West Virginia. This is his first venture into Kentucky and its eastern Kentucky's only Better Homes and Gardens Franchise, realtor A.J. Bailey said. She and Natasha Lawless will work out of the office at 1607 Winchester Ave.
Bailey said the can offer a variety of different programs.
"We offer clients things that are not offered in the area. One is Real Vitalization," she said. "They'll do upgrades to get your house ready for market and give you a better listing value. There's not credit check and it's taken out at closing."
She said the office also uses professional photographers and drones for the best possible images for use in advertising.
Bailey said they will be interested in growing the business by adding more agents, but also by offering superior service.
"This is our community. We're Greenup County girls," Bailey said. "This is our stomping grounds and we want clients to have better service than some different brokerages can provide." She said frequent training sessions and clear standards for operations elevates their service.
"This is the 100th year of the magazine (Better Homes and Gardens) and we invite people to come in and say 'hi' and get a free magazine," Bailey said.
The office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but realtors may be reached any time at (740) 352-6426.
(606) 326-2661 |