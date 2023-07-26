HUNTINGTON Fans of Ashland Tomcats athletics can turn to a couple of new places on the radio starting this fall.
Kindred Communications has reached an agreement with Ashland Blazer High School’s administration to serve as the new radio home for regular season and postseason Tomcats football and boys basketball games, as well as select girls basketball games.
The games will be broadcast on Ashland-based Cat Sports 93.3-FM and 1340 AM, which also is home to University of Kentucky football and basketball broadcasts and Kentucky Sports Radio.
The first broadcast of Ashland football is set for Friday, Aug. 18, when the Tomcats host the Raceland Rams at Putnam Stadium.
Dicky Martin, the longtime voice of the Tomcats, will again handle the play-by-play duties.
Ashland Athletic Director Jim Conway says that he’s excited about the new partnership between Kindred Communications and the Tomcats.
“It’s great that we are now working with a locally owned company and people who really care about radio and the on-air product,” Conway said. “Doing business with local partners is what we prefer.
“We’re also happy that Kindred Communications agreed to allow Dicky Martin to return as the ‘Voice of the Tomcats.’”
Ashland joins three other Tri-State high school athletic programs whose football games air on Kindred Communications stations — Huntington, Cabell Midland and Spring Valley.
