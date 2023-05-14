HUNTINGTON HIMG, an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network, welcomes four providers to its multi-specialty physician group.
Thomas Johnson, PA-C, has joined HIMG NowCare. With more than 22 years of clinical experience, Johnson most recently saw patients at Valley Health Systems in Huntington. He received his bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Tiffany Spears, MSN, CNP, has also joined HIMG NowCare. With more than 18 years of clinical experience, Spears previously saw patients at Chesapeake Family Medical Center in Ohio. She received her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Ohio University and her associate degree in nursing from St. Mary’s School of Nursing.
Jaime Torres, APRN, has joined HIMG Primary Care. With more than 17 years of clinical experience, Torres most recently served as director of clinical services at American Medical Facilities Management in Charleston. She received her master’s degree in nursing administration from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minnesota; her bachelor’s degree in nursing from West Virginia University; and her family nurse practitioner certification from Marshall University.
Alvin Ginier, OD, has joined HIMG Optometry. With more than 18 years of optometry experience, Dr. Ginier most recently saw patients, while also serving as director of optometry, at Valley Health Systems in Huntington.