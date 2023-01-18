ASHLAND Through the ages, there have been countless questions and problems to solve.
The Riddle of the Sphinx.
The Gordian Knot.
Fermat's Last Theorem.
But at least for now, an answer has been given in one of the most perplexing problems of the ages -- where to park in downtown Ashland.
The city announced this week the former site of the Ashland Oil Building is now a free parking lot for the public.
Mayor Matt Perkins said while plans are still in the works for a convention center and parking garage on the property, he wanted to see the property put to use in the interim.
"The commission agreed that in the short term, this could be a good solution for parking in downtown," he said. "I think this will really ease the burden for both the Delta and the Paramount."
Perkins said he anticipates the parking lot should be around for the next two-to-three years, depending on how pricing goes for construction of the convention center.
"We have to look at the inflated cost of construction and what we can get bonded for without breaking the bank," he said. "It's going to take time to get all that in order."
In the meantime, motorists in downtown can find some relief from the perils of parallel parking with the lot on 14th Street.
Access to the lot is off of Greenup Avenue, as 14th Street is one-way.
