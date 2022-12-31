CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County fiscal court room was packed full with voters, friends and family in attendance to witness the swearing in of new officials on Thursday evening.
After additional chairs were provided from an adjacent room for extra seating, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney began the process of formally swearing in fresh (and returning) political office holders.
Newly elected Boyd County Commissioner, Republican David Salisbury, who beat out Heather Moore-Frame in November for District 1, was out of town, according to Chaney — however, Jeremy Holbrook from District 2 and Randy Stapleton for District 3 were present to take their oath of service.
Holbrook, also a Republican, will replace Larry Brown.
While each office holder received a round of applause as they signed on the dotted line, it was the new sheriff in town who received a standing ovation by those in attendance.
Republican Jamie Reihs unseated Bobby Jack Woods by more than 3,000 votes last month.
Newly elected Justice of the Peace Suzanne Griffith was the final new face to be sworn in.
Chaney addressed the packed room, saying that he expected to see the same turnout at the next fiscal court meeting.
“Of course I’m biased,” Chaney said, “but this is the best team in the state of Kentucky hands down, I’d put anybody up against any other county anywhere in the state.”
Chaney continued: “We’re trying to move forward one step at a time and I look forward to working with each and everyone of you, I really do.”