ASHLAND King’s Daughters has welcomed nurse practitioner Michelle Dillow, APRN.
Dillow joins plastic and reconstructive surgeons Phillip Lackey, M.D., and W. Bryan Rogers III, M.D., at KDMS Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Suite 105, 617 23rd St.
Dillow previously worked at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth as a certified wound care nurse. She earned her master of science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, and her bachelor of science in nursing from Ohio University, Athens. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Dillow provides cosmetic services including botox, fillers, laser treatments and Cool Sculpting.
For more information, call (606) 408-7500.