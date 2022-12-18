ASHLAND The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum has received its first grant, co-founder Darrell Smith announced on Friday.
It’s one of several recipients, according to a recent press release.
The Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation was awarded $1.5 million by the Appalachian Region Commission to increase tourism to enhance economies through the creation of a regional collaboration of Underground Railroad cultural assets for coal-impacted communities with nearly 20 partners in nine counties in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio, according to the release.
Partners include the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum, Shawnee State University, The Macedonia Project, Marshall University Research Corporation, Marshall University, Ohio University Southern, Boyd Greenup County Branch of NAACP, Greenup County Tourism Commission, ECDI, Inc., Brown County Tourism, Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, SSU Center for Public History, Visit AKY, Boyd County Tourism, Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau, Portsmouth & Scioto County Visitors Bureau, Greenup Arts and Ripley Heritage.
According to the release, the award is part of ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative, which directs federal resources to economic diversification projects in Appalachian communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.
ARC has invested more than $368 million in 449 projects, including this one.
The museum plans to open as a non-profit at 901 Kilgore Drive in early 2023.