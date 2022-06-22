ASHLAND Ashlander Haley Shelton went to Lexington and brought back something for Ashland. It wasn't a T-shirt.
Shelton brought back in idea, which will debut Saturday.
AKY Makers Market on the Square will open at 9 a.m. Saturday at Broadway Square, and will continue until 1 p.m. The event will include 13 local vendors of such items as produce, plants, herbs, art, T-shirts, jewelry and honey, plus food boxes from caterer Brie and Honey and The Mill in downtown Ashland. An Italian ice cart will be on scene, too, and Devin Hale will perform live music.
There is no cost to set up as a vendor, but those selling items must have a vendors or business permit from the city of Ashland.
"When we lived in Lexington, they have an amazing, huge farmers market and every Saturday, we would go as a family, as a ritual," Shelton said, adding she and some of her friends in the group AKY Moms approached city officials about the project and they guided them through the process of making the market happen. However, the project is not part of AKY Moms; it's simply an idea Shelton wanted to see come to fruition.
Not only does she plan on having the event this weekend, she said she's scheduling the market on every second and fourth Saturday through September. That means it will be available to shoppers on July 9 and 23; Aug. 13 and 27; and Sept. 10. She said if it's popular, it might continue through October. She said she expects to add vendors as the event progresses, and different food trucks and various entertainment will be included.
"I wanted to do something to benefit local people selling local products," Shelton said, adding all the vendors come from the Tri-State. "Buying local keeps the whole world go 'round."
For more information, visit the Facebook page Market on the Square.
