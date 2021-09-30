ASHLAND Motorists coming across the Ashland bridge Thursday from the Buckeye State may have noticed a new sign greeting them.
In green, purple and blue, the sign reads, “Ashland, Create With Us.” But the updated signage is just the cherry on top for a new rebranding the city is undertaking as it seeks to revitalize itself.
The idea started back in 2019, when consultant Roger Brooks came to town to discuss how city leaders — in both the public and private sector — can work together to bring about economic prosperity for the city of 20,000.
Part of that push is rebranding the city — finding a selling point for visitors and those seeking to move. Mayor Matthew B. Perkins said leaning into the arts was a natural fit for the city.
“There were talks after Roger Brooks came to town about where do we go from here,” Perkins said. “We’re a changing town like many towns in rural America. With our background with the Judds and Billy Ray Cyrus, we decided to focus on the arts and broaden what our city is about. It’s not just our industrial past, it’s a city full of diverse and unique people.”
Continued Perkins: “We do have a proud past and a bright future, but we need to focus on bringing people here to create that future with us. Not only artistically, but to create jobs, create homes, families and everything that makes a town a great place to live.”
Michelle Grubb, the city’s public information officer, was part of that rebranding process. She said the old brand — “Ashland, a Proud Past, a Bright Future” — served the city well for many years, but it was time for a change.
“Do you wear the same hairstyle, listen to the same music or wear the same clothes you did 30 years ago?” Grubb said. “It’s the same thing with brands and logos. The branding we had was created in 1985. We wanted a whole refresh; a new and exciting look.”
Citing brand updates to Google, Walmart and Burger King, Grubb said it only made sense for the city to find a new branding direction. During discussions in the Destination Ashland group — a committee set up to implement suggestions made by Brooks — Grubb said leaning into creative outlets was quickly determined.
“I’m from western Maryland originally and it’s hard to find musicians sometimes,” she said. “Around here, you can shake a tree and find a guitar player, a banjo picker and a couple fiddlers. We also have the Paramount Arts Center, the Jesse Stuart Foundation for writers, painters and sculptures, like what we have at the river front.
“We can’t just be about music, we can’t just be about art,” Grubb added. “Our unique selling point is the fact our area cultivates creativity.”
Once the working group landed on creativity as the theme, Grubb said a widespread community survey revealed one of the selling points area residents identified for Ashland is the smalltown feel, where neighbors still know one another.
“That’s where we found the ‘with us.’ We want people to come here and celebrate those gifts and talents,” she said.
The color scheme of the new logo has symbolic value as well, Grubb said.
“Purple is the color of creativity, blue is the color of dependability and green is the color of growth,” she said. “We wanted to incorporate those because they look right on a color palette and reflect our values.”
Now one thing Brooks preached during his presentation is that a brand and logo does not make a town actually fresh. Rather, the rebranding should follow strides to cultivate the selling point of the town. Grubb said while COVID-19 may have slowed down some progress, the opening of Broadway Square — with programming and activities such as a summer movie series — festivals and the development of art alley paved the way towards the rebranding.
Commissioner Amanda Clark, an ardent Brooks supporter, said she loves the rebranding because it shows “collaboration on all fronts, not only in downtown, but in South Ashland and other areas of the city as well.”
“I’ve always been in favor of what Brooks proposed, because they’re proven best practices. Our role as a commission is to set the vision and equip the city staff with all the tools they need to take that vision and set it into reality,” Clark said. “Branding is an important part of that mission.”
But that doesn’t come at the expense of other vital needs, such as the abatement of nuisance properties or the gargantuan task of updating the city’s water lines, Clark said.
“Why can’t we do both? We have the most resources at our disposal to address utilities than we ever have as a city. Whether it is water pipes or branding, it all lends itself to quality of life,” Clark said. “That’s probably the greatest message we got from Roger Brooks. We’re not doing these things to get visitors to come to our town, we’re doing these things to make Ashland a better place for our people to live. When you do that, visitors will come.”
Clark said the development — not only in downtown, but also in South Ashland largely driven by investments by local entrepreneurs Scott Ball and Scott Wamsley — was a catalyst for this rebranding effort.
One organization brought up in the conversation about rebranding has been Visit Ashland, the city’s tourism bureau. Brandy Clark, director of the office, said the city government and local institutions have “picked a lane and they have stuck with it.”
“There’s been a lot of creative-minded people who have opened up shop in recent years,” she said. “We have the Appalachian Art House, the (Camayo) Arcade is starting to fill back up and there’s another studio set to come into downtown soon. There are people coming to Ashland who choose to create with us. That brand reflects it and promotes it.”
Holly Forbes — although she is from Catlettsburg — could be yet another singer to bring attention to the area, Brandy Clark noted.
Visitors and residents should be on the look out, as over time the city will be erecting other signs reflecting the rebranding on U.S. 60, U.S. 23 in Catlettsburg and out by the Ashland Town Center.
