ASHLAND The city of Ashland held its first reading of the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget on Thursday, but because of restrictions from the state, it won’t hold the typical in-depth meeting.
Instead, the city commissioners sat down in groups of two with the finance department. In years prior, the city department heads, mayor, commissioners and city manager have gone through the budget in an in-depth budget work session. During these sessions, they went over each item, line by line.
“There were a couple factors impacting why the city did not conduct budget sessions in the same way as last year,” said City Manager Mike Graese. “First, the city is attempting to adhere to state and federal guidance in an effort to limit exposure to, and spread of, COVID-19.”
The Ashland Board of City Commissioners has been broadcasting all of the city commission meetings via My Town TV throughout the pandemic. A brief presentation highlighted key points of the upcoming budget during the last meeting.
“Ashland is in line with the Commonwealth’s AG guidance regarding special and called meetings. The second reason is that COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented challenge to all cities regarding impact on predicted revenue, an obviously crucial component of producing a balanced budget,” said Graese. “This challenge resulted in a much lengthier, more iterative process that took us deeper into the end of the fiscal year, budget decisions and adjustments were literally being made just days before the completion of the final budget making it impractical to schedule a public budget session.”
City Commissioner Amanda Clark said she received the full city budget the day of the last commission meeting (Thursday, June 18) and spoke up during the meeting, saying she had planned to come in and vote against it. She changed her mind because she received a full copy of the potential budget for FY 21 and she has a week to review and ask any questions before making a final vote.
“I’ve asked for six weeks when this would be scheduled,” Clark said. “I received a full copy of the budget on Thursday and will need to spend the next week reviewing the copy and ask all questions before the budget is voted on next Thursday. That is concerning.”
Clark said she doesn’t see a logical reason why the commission shouldn’t have a public work session.
“I am disheartened and disappointed that we will not be having a public budget work session,” said Clark. “I believe these are integral parts of the process on informing the public and giving the commission information we need to guide the city’s budget.”
Commissioner Matt Perkins noted the city’s potential budget has changed often throughout the last few months.
“I think this year we had our budget changing almost on a weekly basis with changing revenue projections and guidance from state and federal levels,” said Perkins. “There is still a lot of uncertainty. We are basing our budget based on loss.”
Perkins said this is exactly the same as it was before.
“We had an overview with the city manager and the finance team. The difference with the pandemic was (we weren’t able) to do it sitting around a table as a group,” he said. “This isn’t uncommon. Cities do this all over.”
Perkins said the other cities meet one on one and pass a budget in public, the same as the city is doing.
“We meet individually with finance one on one to try to understand what we are going to be facing,” said Perkins. “Honestly, it’s not good. This is tough. I’ve heard some people say this is the toughest budget in the city’s history.”
Mayor Steve Gilmore echoed what Perkins said, saying this year’s budget has been the toughest he has ever seen.
“This is one of the toughest budgets I’ve ever worked on in all my years,” said Gilmore. “All of us have been involved with dealing with that. It’s a real open process and a lot of the things we may discuss to the public and they trust us to do the right thing, and I think we do.”
Gilmore said this budget didn’t add any fees or raise taxes for the citizens.
“I think I have a pretty good grasp with the meetings,” said commissioner Marty Gute. “It’s a $63 million budget, but we’ve been going through this for months. It’s a tough budget and we had to make some tough decisions. I can go to each page and go through it and it will be like looking at the summary.”
Gute said in the open meetings the only citizens present were the ones with the gifts and contributions.
“Those were completely eliminated and those in the meetings were staff,” said Gute. “I didn’t have a big problem with it and I think almost everyone was on the same page.”
Commissioner Bernice Henry said she had opportunity to ask questions, as needed, regarding her first dealing with the budget.
“I’m sure it was nicer to have the public have some input as well, but of course this isn’t an ordinary year,” Henry said.
Perkins said every question he had was answered as well.
“That is the most important thing,” said Perkins. “We are responsible to the taxpayers and we have to answer to them. And we did the best we could and our city manager and finance team did the best they could with the circumstances.”
