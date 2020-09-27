WORTHINGTON The Ashland Regional Airport will be getting new lighting, thanks to a $750,000 Federal Aviation Administration grant.
Greenup County Attorney Mike Wilson confirmed the grant will come with no financial costs to either his county or Boyd County. He said a deadline was imposed on approving the grant, sending local governments into a scramble to sign it.
“There’s nothing controversial about it, but it was one of those situations where if you don’t sign it, you lose it,” Wilson said.
Wilson said Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter approved the grant funding, a move Wilson said is within the legally defined roles of the judge-executive. Boyd County Fiscal Court met Friday evening. It passed there, too.
The Ashland City Commission met Friday morning and passed it unanimously as well.
(606) 326-2653 |