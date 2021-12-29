WESTWOOD A chance encounter at an area filling station led to a Boyd County business man hitting the gas pedal on a project to repair a local landmark in dire straits.
Established in 1956, the Westwood Boys and Girls Club is near and dear to Scott Ball.
As a Boyd County boy from humble beginnings, Ball said the club helped shape his childhood. He boxed and played football there, depending on the Hanshaw family for transportation.
The Hanshaws are the reason the club is still intact, Ball said, so when he saw Mindy Hanshaw at a Speedway less than two weeks ago, it quickly became a topic of conversation.
Mindy Hanshaw knew Ball had submitted his name to run in the 2022 Republican primary for Boyd County Judge-Executive (against sitting Judge-Executive Eric Chaney), so she asked if he could possibly help if he happens to win.
Ball, who assures his actions are completely free of political motivation, said there was no need to factor that in, and that he could assist now.
“Scott was my Christmas miracle,” Hanshaw said on Monday as she stood inside a dimly lit portion of one of the two buildings on the grounds.
Ball is currently redeveloping eight buildings in south Ashland. He and business partner Scott Wamsley own several Subway restaurants, BWH Security and Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House.
A day after chatting with Hanshaw while fueling up, Ball stopped by his old stomping grounds.
“I noticed all the issues here,” he said. He rattled off several local companies he immediately contacted — Ashland Plumbing, Integrated Electric, Mocabee Construction, AdvantaClean and 84 Lumber. They’re all playing a role in renovating the club, Ball said.
“These guys are doing work for free or charging a super low rate to do it,” Ball said.
Tomcat Bourbon and Brew House will fund much of the project.
“Our plan is to revamp the whole place,” Ball said. “We’re going to change the colors here to red and black to match Fairview; get it all fixed up, set it up right.”
Ball and Hanshaw said if the board ever folds, the county would assume the buildings and property, but the Hanshaws wanted to keep it alive. As of now, the board comprises of Tom, Charlie, Mindy, Travis and Shelby Hanshaw. Ball and Wamsley will join as temporary board members throughout the remodeling process.
Eventually, in Ball’s opinion, “this place needs to be on the county budget to operate.”
“This is free for the youth,” he added. “Nothing else is free for the youth out there. This is 100% free. Whenever there are fees, I personally know these guys (the Hanshaw family) will step in and pay for it.”
Although wintry weather could be in the near future, work is starting and Ball envisions a fairly expedited approach.
The building farthest from Main Street, which features a “Rocky-style” boxing gym, as Ball said — and a second story with a spacious room for potential dance or tumbling use, according to Mindy Hanshaw — needs a new roof.
“Once the roof is on, Joel Duelley (of AdvantaClean) is going to come in and do all mold remediation, which is a huge cost,” Ball said. Duelley is doing it for free.
Electricians and plumbers will be next, he said.
“I’m thinking in three months, it’ll be in tip-top shape,” Ball said.
The building closest to Main is in better condition. Ball said he found 27 arcade games at a place in Pennsylvania he plans to get to the club, and it will also include a computer room. The kitchen is in that building, too.
Travis Hanshaw was raised around the club and knows its importance.
“It takes a community to build character in somebody sometimes, especially kids who don’t have opportunities,” said Travis Hanshaw, a renowned professional boxer in the tri-state area. “The boys club gave me lots of opportunities. When I was a kid, it was big; it kept me away from all the craziness in the world. It was like my escape.”
Dave Salisbury, of 84 Lumber, said he is thrilled 84 can be of assistance.
“It’s such a viable thing in the community,” he said.
Leah Jacobs, a 14-year-old who participated in a Peer Assistance Leadership program through the club, said “it’s been very fun coming here. It’s just an amazing place.”
County Commissioner Larry Brown used to frequent the establishment when he lived in Westwood.
“This has been a cornerstone of the Westwood community for many, many years,” Brown said. “... It keeps young men and women focused and off our streets, and doing something constructive. It means a lot to our children, and I support them completely.”
Ball said the illustrious Clark family, which has Westwood roots, has made a verbal commitment to help, too.
According to Ball, the board will apply for various grants as well. The Hanshaws started a Westwood Boys & Girls Club Facebook page, where they will post updates and opportunities to donate or volunteer.
“I just want people to be proud of the Westwood Boys Club again, because it’s been an eyesore,” Tom Hanshaw said.
