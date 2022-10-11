GREENUP Everybody has their first day at work, but not every first day starts with a picture in the newspaper.
But for 16-month-old Mad Max, that’s just how it began Monday afternoon.
Max, a Belgian Malinois, is the latest officer on the force of the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.
A fresh graduate of a training school in southern Ohio, Mad Max was ready to hit the road with his handler, Deputy Dustin Charles.
But the road to Max started way back in 2020, when Carla Ritchie had a grandson working at the sheriff’s office.
Ritchie, a member of AmVets Post 95, said her grandson had told her the department really needed a K-9.
So she and fellow member Lori Grizzle got together and raised money so the office could get a dog.
“We donate to children, veterans and our community, so we’re all about anything to help our community,” Ritchie said.
Sheriff Matt Smith said he was short-staffed for a while, so he wasn’t able to get the K-9 right away.
“There’s a lot of work in maintaining a K-9. You have to continue to train the dog every week and you have so many hours a month you need to fulfill in order to maintain your certification,” Smith said. “It’s a very big responsibility.”
But Smith said he has the right man for the job.
“Dustin is fresh out of the police academy; he graduated in January,” Smith said. “He wants to save the world and I hope him and Max can do that together. He’s not burned out — he’s enthusiastic and wants to do a good job.”
For his part, Charles said while he always wanted to get into police work — an injury washed him out of the state police academy in 2018 — he never foresaw becoming a K-9 handler.
“I knew I wanted to be cop, but I never thought of this end of it,” he said. “What happened was me and the sheriff were talking about it and I said, ‘That sounds like something I’d like to do.’”
While Max received basic training in the Netherlands — that’s right, it’s a Dutch Belgian Malinois — the dog and Charles had to train together prior to hitting the road.
That took 180 hours, according to Charles. The dog is “dual purpose,” meaning it’s been trained to sniff out drugs and track fugitives.
“You can’t bring him out to every single traffic stop, but if you have a target in a major drug case, or a violent felony offender is attempting to avoid arrest, Max can do the job,” Smith said.
Both Charles and Smith were emphatic about this — Max isn’t a pet.
“Max is a tool,” Smith said. “He’s a resource for law enforcement. He’s not a pet and, generally speaking, in my experience, most of these working dogs are very protective of their handler.”
Added Charles: “When I take him home, he’s like a puppy with me. But he’s a partner, not a pet. I can pet him, no problem, but I can’t say the same for somebody else.”
After posing for a photo-op, Max was off to his first assignment — not before marking a couple bushes.
“I think he’s going to end up marking about every tree in the county,” Smith joked.