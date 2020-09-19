GREENBO LAKE The 18-hole mini golf course at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park has been renovated for the continued enjoyment of patrons of the park.
Located near the entrance to the campground, the course has been part of the park’s many enjoyable features for decades. The course is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, though hours vary by the season. Golfers can pick up clubs and balls at the lodge or the marina, and the cost is $2 for adults and $1 for children.
“A lot of time and labor went into the renovation,“ Park Manager Brenda Danner said. “And it was all done by volunteer labor and donated supplies.”
Danner said that with all the negative things in the world today, it was refreshing to see something positive happen, even if it was only a mini golf course in a state park.
“The community support we have seen is so amazing. It shows how much people care about their state park,” Danner said. “And we couldn’t have done it without all involved.”
Danner said many businesses and citizens deserved recognition. Among those are Lowe’s Home Improvement Store of Russell (carpet donations), Lowe’s of Wheelersburg (carpet donations), Patton and Queen Construction Co. (bought supplies), MMI of Lexington (discounted supplies), Greenbo Campers (donated glue) and Greenbo Employees (labor). In addition to these, Danner said area volunteers (for labor and supplies) were Korey Alexander, Morgan Warrick, Ralph Danner, Justin Howell, Ray and Julie Kitchen, Hunter Alexander and Randy Swinford.
The renovations are nearly complete, and the course is open for use now, but Danner said there are a few more things which need to be finished up, such as work on new lighting and renovations to some of the “obstacles” mini golfers enjoy to make the game more challenging. Three of the obstacles in use now are more than 40 years old, Danner said, and with a little deliberate attention they were able to restore those for continued use.
As a show of appreciation for everyone’s hard work and donations of materials and time, Danner said there will be an appreciation ceremony on Monday at 2 p.m. Danner said she is grateful to everyone who helped, and grateful for the community support for the much needed renovations.
“Now people who use the mini golf course will have a much more pleasant experience,” Danner said.