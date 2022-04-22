FLATWOODS A new diagnostic tool is available in the Tri-State.
Life Thermography LLC opened about a week ago, owner Tawnya Runyon said.
The machine is similar to infrared imaging, she said; it’s non-invasive and no radiation is used to detect inflammation in the body — something other imaging technology can’t do.
“A patient told me she was going to Lexington for a scan and asked why we didn’t bring it here,” Runyon said, noting the machine is at Runyon Upper Cervical Chiropractic, where her husband, Jason, is a chiropractor. The address is 2412 Argillite Road. Hours are Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Runyon said as the patient base grows, hours of operation will expand.
She said she purchased the machine about a year ago. Since then, she and technician Erin Floyd have undergone training for using the machine an have worked to set up the machine and its surroundings for accurate readings. That includes keeping the room at a specific temperature.
“It is such a valuable tool in assessing health and determining risk factors, that I wanted it to be more accessible for people,” she said.
Thermography uses a kind of infrared technology to record temperature changes on the surface of the skin. Any inflammation detected can indicate various illnesses, including cancer, at an early stage than other technology. It can be particularly helpful in diagnosing inflammatory breast cancer while in a precancerous state.
Thermography also has advantages in sports medicine. Runyon said it’s good for detecting and keeping a check on sprains, inflamed tendons and pain syndromes, meaning chronic or recurring pain that doesn’t respond to treatment over time by a pain specialist.
It’s not new technology: Runyon said thermography has existed since the 1970s.
The process for thermography is simple, Runyon said, and can be applied to a single area of the body or an entire body scan can be taken.
While it is FDA-approved, it is meant as an additional tool and not a replacement for primary diagnostic tests like mammography.
“It provides one more piece of information for diagnosis,” Runyon said.
Patients don’t have to be referred by their doctor, but a physician will read the results and offer advice.
She said getting a baseline reading allows physicians to detect suspicious areas in the future.
“If we can see something going on through inflammation, we’d be ahead of the game,” she said.
For more information about Life Thermography, call Tawnya Runyon at (606) 615-4044 or visit lifethermography.com.
(606) 326-2661 |