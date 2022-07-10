ASHLAND American Rolling Mill Company opened in Ashland in 1923. What made the steel company unique was that it was the first such company in the United States to use the rolling method to create steel sheets.
The company, better known to area residents as Armco and eventually AK Steel, went on to become a major employer for the area and have a lasting impact on people who worked there for generations and their families.
Though now dismantled, Ashland Works is far from forgotten.
On Saturday the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center opened an exhibit to the memory of Armco, curated by Armco’s own Industrial Artist Bill Martin.
Martin was on hand for the exhibit opening to answer questions and share memories with those who had worked at the steel plant and their families. Museum Curator Heather Whitman said the idea for the exhibit was born when the museum first heard that Armco was going to be demolished.
“We knew that we had to do something in celebration of Armco,” she said.
The first step, Whitman said, was to have a meeting on the subject.
“I sat down with everyone on my Exhibits Committee and told them I wanted to do an Armco Exhibit,” she said. “And I am fortunate enough that there are two people who volunteer with us named Bill Martin and Orville Smith, who are both former employees of Armco. They said OK to the idea, then sort of took it and ran with it. Most of this came from them; it’s their design and they gathered the materials for the exhibit you see here.”
The result was an extensive exhibit complete with pictures and artist’s rendering that provide information many area residents might not know about the business that played such a crucial role in the lives of generations of area residents.
Information like the fact that there were approximately 50 miles of railroad tracks at the Armco Ashland Works. Or the fact that it required ore filled 80 rail cars to supply the Bellefonte and Amanda blast furnaces. and many might not know that the process required iron ore, limestone and coal — and a variety of machines — to yield the desired product of sheet steel. The exhibit, Whitman said, will run through October.
Martin worked for Armco for 31 years and said he jumped at the opportunity to do an Armco exhibit for the museum.
“Orville Smith and I put this together,” Martin said. “Orville’s brother still works for the company that bought Armco. They (the company) let us in and we were able to get a lot of the old pictures. Some of the other pictures we had to get reprinted, of course.”
With a lot of help he and Smith were able to put together the exhibit now on display.
“Armco meant a lot to the area,” Martin said. “And it was a terrible thing when it closed.”
Martin hopes the exhibit will help to remind area residents of just what Armco meant to the tri-state area.