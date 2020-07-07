FRANKFORT The Kentucky Department of Education has released new guidelines for schools to consider in reopening.
The guidelines, issued Monday, recommend procedures for guarding against the spread of COVID-19. They are not requirements.
The guidelines cover screening of students and staff for potential infection, outline use of masks and other protective coverings and discuss when and for how long to send sick children and staffers home.
They provide recommendations for safety practices such as social distancing, classroom conditions and cleaning procedures.
The guidelines recommend masks for all children from first grade up, with exceptions for some health considerations. They call for children to be instructed on hygiene practices — hand-washing, sneezing into the elbow and tissue disposal.
Social distancing recommendations include floor markings to delineate 6-foot separation, assigned entrances and exits, keeping children in a single classroom, holding recess outside, opening windows for ventilation when possible, cleaning classrooms while children are not there and limiting the number of outsiders.
Parents should be urged to check temperatures before school or boarding buses, and school staff should do it if parents do not.
Students showing symptoms should be isolated until picked up by parents and schools should have a procedure for children exposed to the virus or who test positive.
Staffers should stay home if sick, assess themselves for symptoms and leave school if they show any. They should quarantine if exposed or infected.
Also included are guidelines for school nurses, health rooms and for formation of district safety teams to develop and coordinate response to virus concerns.