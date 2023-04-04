ASHLAND Pour House officially opened a fourth location on Monday morning with an Ashland Alliance ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Ashland.
The coffee shop has locations in Russell, Summit, at King’s Daughters Medical Center and now in downtown at 317 15th Street near Fat Patty’s.
Pour House will add a fifth store in Grayson in June, according to co-owner Tiffanie Ricewick.
“We’re thankful to be here in the city,” Ricewick said on Monday. “Everybody’s been so supportive. We’re just ready to serve great coffee.”
The downtown shop’s menu will feature Pour House’s complete list of both coffee and food options.
As of now, this particular location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will remain open during special events downtown such as First Friday and Poage Landing Days, to name a couple of examples, according to Ricewick.
“We’re very happy to be here,” said co-owner Kim Klein before the crew cut the ribbon. “We’re excited to make this our delivery hub as well.”
Klein just wants to be known as “a place where everybody gets their coffee,” she said.
Ashland city commissioners Josh Blanton, Cheryl Spriggs and Marty Gute attended the ribbon cutting.
Blanton said there is a lot of disagreement in the world these days, “but everyone can come together over coffee.”
Spriggs celebrated the women-owned business and called Pour House a “great addition” to downtown.
Gute brought his usual brief history lesson with a personal touch.
“I enjoy their product,” said Gute, who recently celebrated his 68th birthday, “and this is a great day in Ashland. I always bring a little history with me.
“I got a picture in my pocket right here,” Gute said as he whipped out a faded Polaroid. “I got my haircut here 67 years ago in this barber shop … my first haircut. Now it’s turning gray and turning loose, but I’m thankful for your investment.”
