The Kentucky E-911 Services Board awarded a grant of $44,640 to the Greenup County E-911 Center. The grant was awarded to replace an Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) at the Greenup Center, and is crucial to maintaining E-911 services, including telephones, during power outages when E-911 services can be crucial.
The center is equipped with backup generators for such emergencies, Public Safety Director Buford Hurley II said, but even the time between outage and generator response (less than 30 seconds) would mean a shutdown of equipment.
Hurley said the computers have a quick reboot time, but in an emergency situation, seconds count.
“If a UPS was not available, computers and other vital equipment would turn off with the loss of electricity and would require restart of all computer equipment, including 911 phones. But the new UPS will prevent any loss of time not only from power failure, but from power surges and brown-outs as well,” Hurley said. A brown-out is when the supply of power dips below what is necessary to operate high-demand equipment.
Hurley said they appreciate receiving the competitive grant from the 911 Services Board.
“We are blessed to have a good grant writing team here at the 911 center,” Hurley said. “And we have other grants that have been submitted that we will hear about in the fall. This grant, and others, will save the taxpayers money.”
The UPS currently in use had exceeded its lifespan due to the lack of availability of parts for repair. Additionally, the system was not one system but rather several small systems connected to different equipment. The new system will have the capacity to cover all the network of computers, consoles, and telephones within the center. It will also insure that the E-911 Center can receive crucial incoming information to maintain the flow of services in an emergency.
An improvement to any area E-911 Center is an improvement to all centers, due to the sharing of information and coordinating during emergency situations.