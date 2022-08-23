ASHLAND If Street Shawarma sounds mysterious, it should.
Owner Asif Razak won’t reveal the details.
“We’re like the Colonel; we’re not going to give away our secret spices,” said Razak, who also owns and operates Razak Chiropractic. He owns the food truck with his wife, Rabia, who does the cooking. The couple started the business in April, but took a month off to accommodate Mrs. Razak’s travel plans, then resumed business in July.
“Cooking is one of her passions and hobbies since she was a child,” Razak said. “She used to do some private catering for friends and they always encouraged us to open a restaurant. We thought a food truck would be the best way.”
Shawarma is a Middle Eastern-style sandwich for which meat is roasted on a vertical spit and served on flatbread. Meat is shaved off the spit for the sandwich and topped with whatever is desired. Before cooking, the meat is seasoned, but how it’s seasoned varies widely, depending on in what part of the world it is made.
The Razaks are both of Pakistani descent, but that knowledge doesn’t reveal the recipe, as the combination of spices varies from region to region.
“It’s our creation of a shawarma with Pakistani flavors,” Razak said. “We put it in naan bread.” He said after a long search, they found a satisfactory naan bread supplier for their sandwiches and wraps.
“In my chiropractic business, we encourage good, clean eating, and we want to make it something people want to eat,” he said. “We also want it to be as fresh as possible, so if we get 20 or so people at once, there might be a little bit of a wait because we’re cooking as we’re going.”
Shawarma isn’t the only food the truck offers.
“The community has encouraged us to introduce other Pakistani food,” he said. “We’re really trying to help bring more diversity and food and culture to the area and keep it as traditional as possible.” He said the amount of heat is kept to medium to ensure a good flavor without too much heat.
Razak said his favorites are chicken and shrimp Shawarma as well as bryianai, which is a specific rice and chicken dish.
There’s also a dessert called kheer, which is a rice pudding with crushed almonds.
“It’s a traditional dish people eat at weddings and other gatherings,” he said. The food truck recently put in an appearance at the Greenup County Farmers Market, a morning gig at which omelets and homemade flatbread were served.
“It was a big hit,” Razak said, noting if customers want something specific, all they have to do is ask and Street Shawarma will try to make it happen.
“People are adventurous and willing to try new things, plus they get tired of the same old things,” Razak said. “We’re more than happy to try to serve our customer base and get them what they’re missing.”