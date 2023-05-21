ASHLAND A new law office is focused on serving the needs of seniors.
South Point native Derik C. Taylor opened his office, at 1212 Bath Ave. Suite 303, on Jan. 2, with the goal of helping seniors and their families with Medicaid crisis and pre-planning; estate planning (wills, trusts, powers-of-attorney) and special needs trusts.
"When I started law school, one of the first-year law classes is property law, and for some reason, I really liked it," he said, noting much of the fine points are in the way documents are written. An advanced estate planning course gave him the opportunity to make contact with an attorney who specializes in elder law. "He was from West Virginia and offered to meet people in the classes, but I had that in because I'm from here.
"He explained, 'Here are the rules and here's what we do to protect what people work for.'"
Many of the cases he takes are related to preserving the life savings of those who move to nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
"There are strict rules on if Medicaid will cover them," he said. "We find other options. There are plenty of laws that could protect assets for people."
Taylor, a father of four, is a 2018 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law and is licensed to practice in Kentucky. Before law school, he attended Ohio University.
He has worked as a staff attorney for a Circuit Court Judge in Fayette County, followed by three years with an Elder Law firm where he worked closely with families facing the crisis of paying for long-term care.
Taylor sees clients by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call or text (606) 471-2803.
"I'm happy to be back in the area after law school and working and meeting people," he said.
The website is elderlaweky.com.
(606) 326-2661 |