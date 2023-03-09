ASHLAND After 22 years on the Ashland Fire Department, Steve Alley has a new job title: Chief.
At Thursday's city commission meeting, Mayor Matt Perkins swore in Chief Alley, prior to the newly minted chief being pinned by his three sons Luke, Jack and Ely.
Alley joined the department in 2001 as a firefighter. From there, he was promoted to engineer in 2004, captain in 2007, battalion chief in 2013 and deputy chief in 2018.
His father served for 25 years at the department between the 1960s and 1980s.
"Being a fire chief is not an easy task, but we are confident you will carry on the department and achieve new heights and greatness," Perkins said.
City Commissioner Marty Gute congratulated Alley, stating he came from a family of faith and commended two of his three sons for following their father's footsteps into the fire service.
"Ely is a football player for Ashland and I have a feeling he might be a firefighter too," Gute said.
Following the ceremony, Alley — dressed to the nines in his formal uniform — said he was honored to serve as chief.
"It's a good feeling. I've been blessed working in this department and I am proud of the accomplishments we've made over the years. I hope to continue that work," he said.
Last month, Greg Ray retired as chief, leaving behind a legacy that included improvements in procedures and in equipment for the department. Alley said he has some big shoes to fill.
"The bar has been set high," he said.
