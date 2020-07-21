Beginning Monday, several large retailers including Walmart, Kroger and Target started enforcing a policy of requiring all employees and customers to wear face coverings while inside their stores.
The policy comes on the heels of CDC recommendations for wearing of face coverings to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. The policy, supported by local health departments across the country, has not become mandatory in every city or state at this point. But a growing number of large and small retailers such as those listed have decided to limit access to their stores to those who are wearing face coverings.
Keisha Anderson, of Portsmouth, said she thinks face coverings are a means of being socially responsible. Anderson regularly shops at the Walmart located in New Boston, Ohio, and commented on the wearing of masks in that store.
“I think it’s for the greater good,” Anderson said. “Wearing it (face covering) in a Walmart is understandable because there are a lot of people that come in and out. It’s a safety measure, and I can’t go against that.”
Anderson said the only problem she could foresee would be if the wearing of face coverings became mandatory everywhere, such as at home or in your own personal vehicle.
“Protecting the most vulnerable is what should be the most important thing,” Anderson said. “Even if you don’t believe you are personally at risk, you should wear a face covering to protect those who are more likely to get sick and catch the disease.”
Before the mandate, Anderson said she wore a mask in certain areas, but she said it was difficult to wear one when she was riding or hiking. Anderson, who is part of Portsmouth Connects, said the group maintains social distancing while out in the community when wearing a mask is challenging.
Carolyn Moore, of Minford, Ohio, also said the face covering mandate is good.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Moore said. “But I have been in the store and a lot of people aren’t wearing them. And I don’t see them doing much about it.”
Moore said she thought the best way to ensure that people shopping in public place such as Walmart would be to fine those who aren’t wearing face coverings.
Moore said she believes that wearing a face covering in public areas and following social distancing guidelines are effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Moore also said she doesn’t have much hope that people will follow mandates such as the wearing of face coverings because they don’t understand what the guidelines are hoping to accomplish.
“It seems like everyone is just out there hoping to spread it around,” Moore said. “I don’t think a lot of people care. And I think the only thing that will make them care is for a lot of people to get sick.”
Moore also said she believed that if people don’t take the precautions seriously, the area is moving toward becoming a COVID-19 hot spot.