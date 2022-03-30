Shoppers at local Save A Lot stores in the region will notice the store has an updated and fresher look. Save A Lot stores in both Grayson and Summit had grand reopenings on Wednesday morning and kicked off a series of sales on products and groceries both new and old favorites.
The stores also feature wider aisles and new lighting to improve the ease of the shopping experience. New ceiling tiles, fresh paint and new signage also help to improve the updated look.
Grayson store manager Rick Kitchen said he has been with the company more than 30 years, and has managed the Grayson store for the past three years.
“I live right up the road from here,” Kitchen said. “And when you walk in, we know you. And if you asked me for something, I’ll remember that and tell you when I get it for you. We might be a small-looking store, but we’re really big on customer service. It’s the most important thing to us.
“We’ve made a 90-degree turn,” he said. “Everything has been redone from the floors to the ceiling to make it better for our loyal customers and the new customers we hope will become loyal customers after they visit us. And the company said that this is to show the commitment to the customers and let them know they plan to be here another 30 years.”
Dwayne Heflin, Regional Manager for Save A Lot, said that the new décor and improvements are companywide. The reopening was held at the Grayson and Summit stores to showcase all those improvements and to show Save A Lot customers that the company is dedicated to bringing them the best that is available.
“And we try to stay as competitive as possible,” Heflin said. “We like to offer the best meats and produce at the best prices.”
Summit Save A Lot Manager Blake Dunham said he took over his store about a week before last year’s ice storm. Dunham had spent three years as an assistant manager, and had gotten to know his customers very well. Save A Lot’s commitment to customer service is one of the things he said is appealing about working for the company.
“I have to give a lot of credit to our Director of Operations, Steve Sollings,” Dunham said of the challenges of the pandemic and extreme weather. “He works real hard every day to make sure that all of the stores are well stocked so that customers can always get the things they need. That is the most important thing, and we really focus on customer service.”
Both the Grayson and the Summit Save A Lot stores, and all the stores throughout the region and beyond, are committed to serving their customers every day of every week, Dunham said. To find out what specials and sales are coming up, customers can check out each store’s personal Facebook pages.