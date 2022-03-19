PRESTONSBURG The works of Jenn Noble Shepherd will be on display from March 14 to April 22 at the McCall Art Gallery on the Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s Prestonsburg campus.
Shepherd, a contemporary Appalachian artist living and creating in Hazard, has an eclectic style which often includes quilted imagery that reflects a love of the mountains inspired by Native American teachings.
She decided to be an artist when she was 7, and she’s rarely strayed from that plan.
Her work has been shown at the Mountain Arts Center, Appalachian Artisan Center, Appalshop, and is on the cover of two published books.
She has taught various media in the classroom for 10 years.
“When people see my work, I hope they remember that the mountains are full of magic and it’s important that heritage continues to live through art,” Shepherd said.
While Shepherd specializes in mixed media painting, she equally enjoys basket making, quilting and wood carving.
The gallery is known for its work with Appalachian artists.
For more information, email Tina Ousley at tina.ousley@kctcs.edu.