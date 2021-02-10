HUNTINGTON The work of contemporary West Virginia artist Craig Allen Subler will be presented in the exhibit “Craig Allen Subler: Eccentric Spaces” at the Huntington Museum of Art.
The museum’s Senior Curator Chris Hatten said Subler makes use of his experience as a working artist and a museum administrator in his work.
“At any one time, most museums offer a wide variety of styles of artwork from different time periods,” Hatten said. “Artist and retired museum administrator Craig Allen Subler has tapped into the psychological experience of visiting museums with the exhibition ‘Eccentric Spaces’ that the Huntington Museum of Art will be presenting for the next several weeks. I think visitors to HMA will appreciate the commentary in Subler’s artwork in which the viewers become the objects being viewed.”
An Ohio native, Subler did his undergraduate studies at the Dayton Art Institute and obtained graduate degrees, including an MFA, from the University of Iowa. He later served as the Olsen Professor in the department of art and history and the director of the University of Missouri-Kansas City Gallery of Art. From 1980-2001, he curated more than 180 exhibitions, ranging from shows of work by Jasper Johns, Yoko Ono and Robert Rauschenberg to a unique exhibit on the topic of African hats, and produced 30 exhibition catalogues.
Subler’s art has been seen in more than 84 group exhibits and 15 one-person shows. He has received several public commissions and his work is included in many museums and private collections. He is currently retired and living and working in his studio in Gerrardstown, West Virginia.
In his exhibition at the Huntington Museum of Art, Subler’s drawings, prints and paintings focus on the complexity of the museum experience.
A “Craig Allen Subler: Eccentric Spaces” catalogue will be available for purchase in the Museum Store during the run of this exhibition.
The exhibit will run through April 25.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.