Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.