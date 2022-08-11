OLIVE HILL Court documents reveal some of the events that led to a stabbing in Carter County last weekend.
Jared Binion, 40, of Olive Hill, is being held in the Carter County Detention Center with first-degree assault charges after stabbing a man six times.
The responding officer was dispatched to Penson Street where Binion voluntarily stated that he had stabbed the victim after he was struck by a ball bat, according to court records.
According to the police report, the altercation began at Speedway in Olive Hill. The fight started because the victim ripped off a girl’s fingernails, according to Binion in the court document.
The tussle resumed at Binion’s residence, where he stabbed the bat-wielding man, leaving him severely injured, according to the police report.
The victim was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital and Binion was transported to a local hospital, where he also was treated for sustained injuries, according to court documents.
Once Binion was treated, he was released back into police custody.