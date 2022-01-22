featured top story
New credit union open in Greenup
- Charles Romans | The Daily Independent
-
-
- Comments
GREENUP DESCO Credit Union opened it’s doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday in Greenup.
Branch Manager and Greenup native David Bentley said he is looking forward to serving the financial needs of Greenup County and for DESCO to become a good community partner.
“I came on board with DESCO in June,” Bentley said. “But they had started the process long before then. Greenup had always been an attractive market because of the people who live here. And we want to become a part of this community.”
The pandemic slowed the process considerably, Bentley said, as it did for so many other businesses. But DESCO continued to push forward with the new branch.
The company successfully opened its new branch in Ashland and now the Greenup branch will be open to further serve DESCO customers.
“And having all of this come together is reassuring to me,” Bentley said about the future. “And it is coming home for me.”
Bentley said DESCO prides itself on direct service to its customers and gives them what so many feel is lacking in today’s world — the personal touch, and real help from real people.
“When it comes to things like banking or health needs, for instance, you like to be able to talk to people you know. Some of the first questions you ask people are ‘where are you from,’ and ‘where did you go to school?’” Bentley said.
“And we even ask ‘who was your mother and father?’ These questions are important to the people of Greenup, and they are important to DESCO. And that is one of the reasons I think we are a really good fit here.”
DESCO President and CEO R. Lee Powell Jr. echoed Bentley’s sentiments and pointed out the resiliency of area residents during the pandemic.
“In the past two years, in the middle of the pandemic, we have seen record deposit growth and record loan growth, and record earnings, and that’s a nice combination,” Powell said.
Though it hasn’t been easy for the employees and the communities they serve, Powell said they should all be commended for their hard work.
The DESCO Board of Directors has supplied excellent leadership as well, Powell said.
“They have bonded together to take care of each other and our customers,” he said. “And that dedication is what has made things work.”
That dedication has allowed DESCO to open two different branches within a year when other companies have been reducing hours and, in some cases, even closing locations.
“We are going the other direction,” Powell said. “We have kept our locations open, and kept our customer service levels high. The demand and the need in the community is there. And that is why we continue to expand. But today, we are here to have fun. The work has been done to get here, and the work of serving the community is ahead. But today we just want to welcome everyone and enjoy each other’s company.”
Tim Gibbs of Ashland Alliance said Ashland Alliance is proud to be a partner of all of DESCO’s branches, but said the Greenup Branch is special.
“You are going to have great services for a great community that is picking itself up and moving ahead. All of the ribbon cutting ceremonies you see up and down the road in this community are a good indication of that. And on behalf of the Ashland Alliance and the general business community, we welcome DESCO to Greenup.”
Katelyn Adkins
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Nancy Sue Dennin (Susie Hunt) of Ironton, formerly of Ashland went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan 20, 2022, at Hospice Care Center, Ashland. She was married to the late Jack Dennin of Ironton on December 10,1960. Sue was born to the late Fred Sr. and Ruth Williams Hunt, July 4,1940. S…
Bernida C. Wagoner, 50, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Bernida was born April 25, 1971, in Charleston, West Virginia; a daughter to Everett Adkins and the late Brenda Scites Morris. Bernida attended Symmes Val…
Articles
- Indictment: Previous Greenup sheriff stole from department
- Skeletal remains found in Westwood
- Former Greenup Tourism head to serve 3 months
- Chad in charge: Veteran Ashland assistant Tackett takes over as top Tomcat
- The town's a-hoppin': Eridanus Brewing has soft opening
- UPDATE: Grayson fire kills one, displaces 3
- In Your View: Promise without a plan
- Louisa man sentenced to 57 years
- Full lots, lots of fun: Malibu Jack’s, movies, art walk have Camp Landing booming
- ‘As prevalent as a pack of Marlboro’: About 150% more people jailed for marijuana charges in 2021 than five years ago
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.