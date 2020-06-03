The Boyd County and Rowan County health departments each reported an additional case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Boyd County’s tally is now at 39. Rowan County’s total moved to eight — seven are recovered.
Rowan County didn’t issue specific details on the latest coronavirus patient.
In Boyd County, a 60-year-old male is in home isolation. Thirty-four of the 39 patients have recovered in Boyd County, according to the health department.
In all, 3,351 tests have been performed in Boyd County.
Carter County’s case total reached 13 as of Tuesday, according to the health department. Both of the newly diagnosed patients are isolating at home. Both cases are related to another positive case, according to the health department.
Greenup County’s health department reported zero more cases, leaving its total at 14, 13 of whom have reached recovery.