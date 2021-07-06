The first annual Kentucky Card Collector Convention gets under way on Saturday, July 10, at the Central Bank Center at Rupp Arena. Patrons can choose to attend one or both days.
VIP tickets are available online but will not be available at the door. The card convention features a wide selection of collectibles in both sports and non-sports collectible cards and card games such as Pokemon and YuGiOh and promises to combine all the attraction of America’s pastime with pop culture, apparel, streetwear and sneakers.
The convention will also feature celebrity guests such as sports icon Darryl Strawberry, wrestler Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and American Ninja Warrior Jessie Graff.
Pop culture will be well represented by Eric Stuart (Pokemon, YuGiOh), and artist J Hammond (Rick and Morty, Steven Universe, Marvel), and onsite authentication will be available.
“We’re full steam ahead,” convention owner Jarrod Greer, of The Inner Geek, said. “We have a sold out the vendor booths, so everyone should be able to find a lot of what they are interested in. There is a full list of celebrities on kycardcon.com, and on our Facebook page.”
Tickets for the event are $20 for Saturday, $15 for Sunday, or $30 for both days. VIP tickets are $40. Visit purchase.growtix.com/eh/Kentucky_Card_Collector_Con.