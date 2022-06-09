CATLETTSBURG After eight years in Russell, The Pour House has expanded.
Today will be the ribbon cutting on the new store at 3333 Louisa Road in Catlettsburg, which is a long-time goal achieved, co-owner Kim Klein said.
"We always wantd to get into Catlettsburg," Klein, who owns the business with Tiffanie Ricewick, her best friend of 25 years, said. "We liked the location and wanted to expand our delivery option." She said being across the street from Catlettsburg Elementary School is a plus.
"I've worked in Catlettsburg most of my life and I used to live there, so I've gotten to know a lot of people there and I have roots there," Klein said. "I have always appreciated the area."
Although known for coffee, The Pour House at both locations offer hot or cold drink, including tea, lattes, frappes and macchiatos with a variety of flavors and sugar-free options. But customers also can purchase sandwiches and pastries from local bakeries, including the Pastry Princess's Bake Shop in Russell and Root-A-Bakers Bakery and Cafe in Morehead. They also sell locally made Cake Pops made by Astley Brown.
Klein said the most popular drink flavor is Tall, Dark and Handsome, which is served hot, iced or frappe style; the flavor blends vanilla, toffee nut and salted caramel.
Like the Russell location, the Catlettsburg Pour House has a drive-through window. The menu, Klein said, will "vary ever so slightly" from the menu at the Russell store, depending on what items are available.
Despite the change of businesses in that spot in recent months, Klein said she believes the location is a good one.
"It's a great spot," she said, noting she has confidence her store will be well received. "It's a lot of hard work and dedication, which we don't have a shortage of. You have to hustle every day and we're at all of our businesses every day."
