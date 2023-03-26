GRAYSON A new shop is pumping the smell of freshly brewed coffee into the air of Grayson.
Owner Meng Chhorn Chhun said Espresso Cafe opened on Feb. 23.
"I always loved coffee," he said. "My dream was to run a coffee shop."
A native of Cambodia, he worked in a doughnut shop in Minnesota before moving to the area.
"The focus there was more on doughnuts than coffee," he said.
That's why Espresso Cafe is heavy on coffee and related drinks. He said the iced caramel macchiato, the mocha frappe and a variety of Red Bull drinks are the most popular. There also are cold coffees, hot teas and fruit-based drinks like strawberry acai, dragon fruit, strawberry lemonade, smoothies and Italian soda.
But there are pastries. Meng said they make pastries on site — some make use of prepared dough. They include English muffins, croissants, biscuits and a few lunch items. He said pastries have been available for only a short time and he hasn't gotten a feel for what's the most popular.
"Everybody loves pastries here," he said.
Along with Meng, the cafe employs his wife, in-laws and three others.
Espresso Cafe is at 601 N. Carol Malone Blvd. No. 4. For more information, call (606) 475-1351 or email espresdocafendonuts@gmail.com.
The cafe is open from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
