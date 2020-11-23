CATLETTSBURG Newly elected Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston finished up his first week on the job with a relaxing deer hunt on Saturday.
While excited about the four does his hunting party harvested and the buck he hoped to have bagged by Sunday morning, Johnston was ecstatic on Saturday about having hit the ground running at the clerk’s office.
Under normal circumstances, a newly elected official waits until January to be sworn into the office, but due to the vacancy left by Debbie Jones’ departure this year following the fee-pooling fiasco, Johnston took his oath after the certification of election results.
Starting the job Nov. 16, Johnston said working with former interim clerk Susan Campbell to transition has been smooth.
“It was a great week, a really great week,” Johnston said. “The interim clerk has done a great job helping us transition this week and get everything situated. Like I said all along, we have a great staff in place and they were very accepting and very supportive.”
The first hurdle for the new clerk is addressing how to do business in the age of COVID-19.
The 500-pound gorilla in the room, COVID-19 has forced folks seeking automotive renewals to stand outside to conduct their business. Johnston said starting today, customers will be served inside at the Catlettsburg and Ashland offices, with symptom checks in place.
At the Catlettsburg office, a deputy will read their temperature, then space customers out 6 feet apart to wait for an available clerk, Johnston said. The deputy will be radioed, then the customer will be allowed to come downstairs to be served, Johnston said.
Between customers, clerks will sanitize areas in order to curtail transmission risks, Johnston noted.
The KYOVA mall location is set to be open by appointment only Nov. 30 — customers may call ahead, Johnston noted.
In order to prevent an outbreak shutting down an entire office, Johnston said a rotating shift has been implemented. One group of employees will work Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while another group will work Tuesday and Thursday, according to Johnston said. Then the groups will switch.
“We’re going to make sure the two groups aren’t integrating,” Johnston said.
The deed room — shut down since the onset of restrictions — has been outfitted with plexiglass in order to facilitate a gradual reopening, Johnston said. Starting today, attorneys and other professionals will be allowed by appointment for one-hour sessions, two at a time, Johnston said.
A more long-term goal for the office is computer and software updates — an improvement touted by Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney at last week’s fiscal court meeting — which are direly needed at the office, according to Johnston.
The new software is a part of Johnston’s goal to “streamline the process of the taxpayer.”
(606) 326-2653 |