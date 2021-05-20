The Carter County Health Department reported just one case of COVID-19 over the last two days, bringing the county’s count of confirmed cases to 2,256. There have been 2,196 recoveries and 34 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County residents.
The Greenup County Health Department announced one additional case on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 3,708 — 3,566 have recovered and 59 have died after having tested positive.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will issue another report today, which will include cases from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Lawrence County’s health department last issued a report on Monday. It showed only three new cases.